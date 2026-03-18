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National Mobilisation Front declares opposition to Afghan Taliban regime

National Mobilisation Front declares opposition to Afghan Taliban regime
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Summary Youth groups in Afghanistan form National Mobilisation Front, announcing resistance to Taliban rule, citing extremism, repression, human rights violations, and lack of political and social freedoms.

KABUL (Dunya News) - The National Mobilisation Front has announced the launch of a movement against the extremism and aggression of the Afghan Taliban regime.

Young people from northern and eastern provinces of Afghanistan have declared the formation of the National Mobilisation Front, describing it as a response to the Taliban regime’s oppressive governance, alleged support for terrorism, and regressive policies.

According to the National Mobilisation Front, the people of Afghanistan see no option but to stand against the Taliban, as a large segment of the population faces severe political, economic, cultural, and social challenges.

The Front stated that if jihad against the former Soviet Union was once considered a duty, resistance against the Taliban regime has now become an even greater obligation. It added that the Afghan Taliban are not representatives of the people but occupiers who have imposed control over the country by force.

The National Mobilisation Front further said that the sons and daughters of Afghan soil are ready to rise and save their country from what it termed a terrorist group. It also claimed that the Taliban regime does not believe in dialogue and lacks the capacity for understanding, calling it a force of darkness and ignorance.

Experts believe that the emergence of the National Mobilisation Front reflects growing concerns over the Taliban regime’s alleged support for terrorism and violations of human rights. The Front’s demands for basic rights, including those of women, minorities, and access to education, are increasingly forming a strong public narrative.

 

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