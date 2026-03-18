Iran executes Swedish national over alleged spying for Israel

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Summary Iran executes Swedish citizen accused of spying for Israel, with Sweden confirming the execution and stating it had repeatedly raised concerns with Iranian authorities.
TEHRAN (Web Desk) - Iranian authorities have executed a man accused of spying for Israel.
According to a news agency report from Tehran, the individual was a Swedish national who was given the death penalty on espionage charges. Sweden has also confirmed the execution of its citizen in Iran.
The Swedish Foreign Minister stated that Sweden had repeatedly raised the case with Iranian authorities following the arrest of the citizen.