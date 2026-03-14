11 Indian nationals charged in US over alleged visa fraud scheme involving staged robberies

Summary The ‘U Visa’ program allows victims of certain crimes to remain in the United States

MASSACHUSETTS (Web Desk) - The authorities in the United States have charged 11 Indian nationals in connection with an alleged visa fraud scheme that involved staging armed robberies at businesses so participants could falsely claim to be victims of violent crime in immigration applications.

According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, the suspects allegedly organized fake robberies at convenience stores, liquor shops and fast-food restaurants in Massachusetts and other locations in order to obtain U non-immigrant status, commonly known as a U Visa.

The U Visa program allows victims of certain crimes who have suffered physical or psychological abuse—and who assist law enforcement in investigations—to remain in the United States.

Prosecutors allege that beginning in March 2023, the group arranged at least six staged armed robberies.

During the incidents, an individual posing as a robber allegedly threatened store clerks with what appeared to be a firearm before taking cash from registers and fleeing.

The encounters were intentionally captured on store surveillance cameras to create evidence supporting later immigration claims.

Investigators said the clerks or store owners involved in the scheme would wait several minutes after the fake robber had left before contacting police to report the incident.

Authorities allege that participants paid an organizer to be included in the scheme, while the organizer in turn paid store owners to allow their premises to be used for the staged crimes.

Prosecutors said the alleged organizer, the individual who acted as the robber and the getaway driver had previously been charged and convicted in the case.

Those newly charged include individuals accused of either arranging the staged robberies or paying to participate as victims.

Several suspects were arrested in Massachusetts and appeared in federal court in Boston, while others were detained in states including Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio and are expected to appear in Boston at a later date.

The announcement was made by US Attorney Leah B. Foley and Ted E. Docks of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

If convicted, the defendants could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and fines of up to $250,000.