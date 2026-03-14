NavIC satellite failure deals blow to India space navigation system

Summary Failure of a key NavIC satellite atomic clock has disrupted India’s navigation system, raising fresh concerns about reliability of the country’s space and strategic technology programs.

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) - After setbacks on land, air and sea, reports now highlight new difficulties for India in space as problems emerge in the country’s satellite navigation system.

According to Indian media reports, India’s regional navigation satellite system NavIC has suffered a major setback, creating embarrassment for the country at the international level.

Reports said the atomic clock of an important NavIC satellite suddenly stopped functioning, affecting the performance of the system.

Indian media noted that NavIC, which has been promoted as an alternative to GPS, has been facing persistent technical issues. The system is often described as “India’s eyes in the sky.”

Following the satellite malfunction, the NavIC constellation reportedly fell below its required operational level, severely affecting the performance of the navigation network.

Media reports added that the serious fault has damaged India’s indigenous navigation capability, raising questions about the country’s technological claims and impacting its credibility internationally.

The incident has also put pressure on defence and strategic navigation planning, while raising fresh concerns about the effectiveness of India’s space program.

Indian media further recalled that India’s space program has faced several setbacks in recent years. According to a British broadcaster, India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C62) mission failed during a launch from Andhra Pradesh in January. The failure marked the fifth major setback for India’s space program since 2021.

Reports also stated that India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has faced significant failures, with as many as 16 satellites reportedly lost since 2021.

