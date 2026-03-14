HRW director says US attack on Iranian school violated laws of War

Summary HRW Director Sarah Yager says US missile attack on an Iranian girls’ school violated war laws, citing failure to protect civilians and need for military accountability.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Sarah Yager, Director of Human Rights Watch, has stated that the recent attack on a school in Iran by US forces constitutes a violation of the laws of war.

According to Yager, the results of investigations into the missile strike on the school demonstrate that war regulations were breached.

She emphasized that even if the attackers did not deliberately target a school filled with children, the incident cannot be dismissed as merely a mistake.

She added that the US military has a responsibility to take all possible precautions to protect civilians, which were reportedly not observed in this case.

The HRW director also stated that preliminary investigations suggest that a girls’ school in the city of Manab was likely hit by a missile launched by US forces.

She highlighted the urgent need for reforms and accountability within the US military to prevent civilian harm during conflicts.