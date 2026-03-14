Drone attack takes place on US embassy in Baghdad: Iraqi security

Summary The attack took place shortly after two Iran-backed fighters were killed in strikes on Iraq’s capital.

(AFP) - A drone struck the US embassy in Baghdad, an Iraqi security official said, as an AFP journalist saw smoke rising from the complex.

“A drone hit the embassy,” the official said, with a second security source confirming that an attack had targeted the diplomatic mission.

The attack took place shortly after two Iran-backed fighters were killed in strikes on Iraq’s capital, according to several sources

