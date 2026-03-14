Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Drone attack takes place on US embassy in Baghdad: Iraqi security

Drone attack takes place on US embassy in Baghdad: Iraqi security
Updated on

Summary The attack took place shortly after two Iran-backed fighters were killed in strikes on Iraq’s capital.

(AFP) - A drone struck the US embassy in Baghdad, an Iraqi security official said, as an AFP journalist saw smoke rising from the complex.

“A drone hit the embassy,” the official said, with a second security source confirming that an attack had targeted the diplomatic mission.

The attack took place shortly after two Iran-backed fighters were killed in strikes on Iraq’s capital, according to several sources
 

Browse Topics
Iran-Israel Tensions US-Iran Tensions

Related News

Five US refuelling aircraft damaged in Iranian strike on Saudi base
Turkey says NATO defences intercepted third missile from Iran, asks Tehran to clarify
White House AI czar says US should 'declare victory and get out' of Iran war
Iran's new supreme leader wounded, likely disfigured, Hegseth says
Featured

Govt hikes kerosene price by Rs39.20 per litre

Islamabad airport to halt flights temporarily on March 16, PAA issues notice

Globally proven Suzuki Fronx arrives in Pakistan with modern mobility appeal

Gulf states suffer $15 billion loss in energy revenues since eruption of war: FT

UAE grants special extension until March 31, 2026 for expired visa holders to return