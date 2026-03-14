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White House AI czar says US should 'declare victory and get out' of Iran war

White House AI czar says US should 'declare victory and get out' of Iran war
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Summary David Sacks said the U.S. should “declare victory and get out” of the war with Iran, suggesting a ceasefire after U.S. and Israel strikes escalated the conflict.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House AI czar David Sacks said on Friday the U.S. should "declare ​victory and get out" of its war on Iran, ‌a rare instance of a prominent figure in Donald Trump's administration calling for an exit from the Iran conflict.

"This is a good time to ​declare victory and get out," Sacks, Trump's ⁠crypto and AI czar, said in an appearance ​on the "All-In Podcast."

Sacks said the U.S. had degraded Iran's ​military capabilities.

"I agree that we should try to find the off-ramp," he added.

"If escalation doesn't lead anywhere good, then you ​have to think about, well, how do you ​de-escalate? De-escalation, I think, involves reaching some sort of ceasefire ‌agreement ⁠or some sort of negotiated settlement with Iran," he said.

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Iran and its ally in Lebanon, Hezbollah, ​have responded with ​strikes on ⁠Israel and other countries in the Middle East.

The war has shaken global markets ​and raised oil prices.

Iran's U.N. ambassador ​says ⁠over 1,300 people have been killed in Iran in U.S. and Israeli attacks. Israel says 12 people have been ⁠killed ​in Israel by Iranian attacks. ​The U.S. military says seven of its members have been killed.

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