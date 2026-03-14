White House AI czar says US should 'declare victory and get out' of Iran war

Summary David Sacks said the U.S. should “declare victory and get out” of the war with Iran, suggesting a ceasefire after U.S. and Israel strikes escalated the conflict.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House AI czar David Sacks said on Friday the U.S. should "declare ​victory and get out" of its war on Iran, ‌a rare instance of a prominent figure in Donald Trump's administration calling for an exit from the Iran conflict.

"This is a good time to ​declare victory and get out," Sacks, Trump's ⁠crypto and AI czar, said in an appearance ​on the "All-In Podcast."

Sacks said the U.S. had degraded Iran's ​military capabilities.

"I agree that we should try to find the off-ramp," he added.

"If escalation doesn't lead anywhere good, then you ​have to think about, well, how do you ​de-escalate? De-escalation, I think, involves reaching some sort of ceasefire ‌agreement ⁠or some sort of negotiated settlement with Iran," he said.

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Iran and its ally in Lebanon, Hezbollah, ​have responded with ​strikes on ⁠Israel and other countries in the Middle East.

The war has shaken global markets ​and raised oil prices.

Iran's U.N. ambassador ​says ⁠over 1,300 people have been killed in Iran in U.S. and Israeli attacks. Israel says 12 people have been ⁠killed ​in Israel by Iranian attacks. ​The U.S. military says seven of its members have been killed.