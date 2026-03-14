Five US refuelling aircraft damaged in Iranian strike on Saudi base

Summary The aircraft were struck while parked at Prince Sultan Air Base.

(Web Desk) - Five US Air Force refuelling planes were damaged in an Iranian missile strike on a key military base in Saudi Arabia.

The aircraft were struck while parked at Prince Sultan Air Base, a major facility hosting American forces in Saudi Arabia. Officials said the attack occurred during a wave of Iranian missile launches targeting US military assets across the region in recent days.

The damaged aircraft are believed to be Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling planes used to extend the range and endurance of fighter jets and bombers. According to officials, the tankers sustained damage while on the ground but were not completely destroyed and are currently undergoing repairs. No casualties were reported from the strike.

The development adds to a series of recent setbacks for the US Air Force in the region. Earlier this week, two KC-135 aircraft collided during an operation, causing one of the planes to crash. The Pentagon confirmed that all six crew members aboard the downed aircraft were killed in the accident.

With the latest incident, the number of US refuelling aircraft damaged or destroyed in recent days has risen to at least seven.

The attacks are part of escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, following a series of US-led military operations targeting Iranian facilities and allied groups across the Middle East. Iranian forces have since launched retaliatory strikes against American bases and assets stationed in the region.

Security officials say the rising cycle of attacks and counterattacks has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with military installations across the Gulf now on heightened alert.

