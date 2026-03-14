US deploys additional Marines and warships to Middle East as Iran tensions escalate

Summary Around 2,500 US Marines aboard three warships are being sent to the region to reinforce the roughly 50,000 American troops

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - The United States is deploying additional Marines and warships to the Middle East as tensions with Iran continue to escalate following ongoing retaliatory strikes linked to the widening conflict involving Israel.

According to media reports, nearly 2,500 US Marines aboard three warships are being sent to the region to reinforce the roughly 50,000 American troops already stationed across the Middle East.

The move comes as the conflict enters its third week, with no immediate signs of a ceasefire and diplomatic efforts yet to gain traction.

The latest deployment coincides with growing disruption to global energy markets after Iran closed the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and warned it could target vessels passing through the waterway without authorization from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

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The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea.

Earlier, US officials indicated that Washington was considering deploying naval assets to escort commercial vessels through the strait in an effort to reopen the key oil route and safeguard global shipping.

Meanwhile, the conflict’s impact on energy markets has been severe, with oil prices surging worldwide.

Governments and international organizations have begun taking emergency measures to stabilize supply and ensure fuel availability.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced the release of 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves, one of the largest such measures in history aimed at easing supply shortages.

In addition, the US has temporarily waived sanctions on the import of Russian oil to help stabilize global markets.