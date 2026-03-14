Iran has allowed some Indian vessels to pass the Strait of Hormuz, envoy says

Summary Mohammad Fathali was speaking at broadcaster India Today's conclave in ⁠New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Iran has allowed some Indian vessels to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali said on Saturday, confirming a rare exception to the ⁠blockade that has disrupted global energy supplies.

Fathali did not confirm the number of vessels that have been provided safe passage. He was speaking at broadcaster India Today's conclave in ⁠New Delhi.

Since the United States and Israel launched a bombing campaign on Iran, Tehran has ⁠largely halted traffic through the strait, which runs past its ⁠coast and through which around 20% of global oil ⁠and seaborne liquefied natural gas is supplied.

Earlier, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said that Ships must coordinate with Iran's navy to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: Iran not going to close Strait of Hormuz, Iran UN envoy says

Iran will fight on and keep the Strait of Hormuz shut as leverage against the United States and Israel, new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in defiant first comments attributed to him since he succeeded his slain father.

"The security of the Strait of Hormuz is of vital importance to Iran, because the country’s security is tied to the security of the region. With the longest coastlines on the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, Iran has always borne costs to protect this strategic waterway," said Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson.

The prospect that one of the most severe disruptions ever to hit global energy supplies could drag on sent oil prices surging back above $100 a barrel, after falling earlier in the week on hopes of a swift end to the conflict.