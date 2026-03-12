Summary Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Javed Ahmad questions law and order situation in the region

(Web Desk) - National Conference President and former Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah escaped unhurt in an attack by a gunman outside a marriage hall in the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday night, officials said.

The accused, Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi, was overpowered by security guards and was whisked away for questioning, they said.

The incident took place at posh Greater Kailash locality of Jammu when Abdullah and the deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary were coming out of a marriage function, the officials said.

They said the accused, who is in his 70s, was waiting outside the venue and tried to fire on Abdullah. However, two police personnel – an inspector and a sub-inspector – overpowered him but he still managed to fire one shot before he was disarmed and taken into custody.

No one was injured in the firing, the officials said, adding Jamwal was allegedly in an inebriated condition. Abdullah and Choudhary had come to greet party leader B S Chouhan on the marriage of his son, the officials said.

Omar Abdullah

Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point blank range and discharge a shot.

It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot and ensured that the assassination attempt failed.

Hours after the attack on National Conference President and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Javed Ahmad Rana expressed relief that the veteran leader and his family members were safe, while questioning the law and order situation in the region.

Rana condemned the incident and termed it “very unfortunate.” He confirmed that the attack occurred while Dr Abdullah was returning from a private function in the Jammu region.

“It is by the grace of God that the children were saved. The security personnel and commandos present there acted swiftly and ensured the safety of everyone,” Rana told KNS.

