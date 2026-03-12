Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

Summary The US and Israel carried out strikes on Iran nearly two weeks ago, launching the Gulf region into a war

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned of Iranian drones potentially striking the US West Coast, ABC News reported.

The US and Israel carried out strikes on Iran nearly two weeks ago, launching the Gulf region into a war.

Tehran has carried out retaliatory strikes in response to the US-Israeli strikes that killed top Iranian officials, including the country's supreme leader.

When asked on Wednesday if he was worried ⁠that Iran may increase it retaliation to include strikes on US soil, Trump told reporters, "No, I'm not."

ABC News later reported that the FBI had warned police departments in California that Iran could retaliate for US attacks by launching drones at the West Coast.

"We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in ⁠the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” the FBI wrote in an alert distributed at the end of February, according to ABC News.

"We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack."

Spokespeople for the FBI, Los ⁠Angeles Police Department, California governor and Los Angeles mayor did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Iran and its proxies could target the US ⁠with attacks in response to US strikes.

A threat assessment produced by the Office of Intelligence and Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security said Iran and its proxies "probably" ⁠pose a threat of targeted attacks on the United States, although a large-scale physical attack was unlikely.