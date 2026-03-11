Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions
Updated on

Summary UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed held several phone calls with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss regional security and stability.

ABU DHABI (Syed Mudassar Khushnood) – President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has held multiple telephone conversations with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin amid rising regional tensions.

According to the UAE’s official media, the discussions focused on the evolving security situation in the region and recent military developments. The leaders exchanged views on maintaining stability and assessing the potential impact of ongoing tensions.

Official statements indicate that between February 28 and March 11, US President Donald Trump spoke with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at least twice by telephone. During the same period, Russian President Vladimir Putin also contacted the Emirati leader on more than one occasion.

Officials said the consultations covered regional security concerns, efforts to reduce tensions and the importance of maintaining diplomatic engagement between major international actors.

The calls come at a time when heightened tensions and security concerns across the region have triggered increased diplomatic activity among global leaders seeking to prevent further escalation.

The United Arab Emirates has previously played an active role in promoting regional stability and facilitating international diplomatic dialogue.

Authorities noted that in the current circumstances, communication and consultations among world leaders are expected to continue as part of efforts to preserve peace and stability in the region.

According to the official statement, the situation in the region is being closely monitored, while diplomatic coordination is being strengthened to ensure security and stability.

 

Browse Topics
International

Related News

Israel sees no certainty Iran's government will fall despite war
UN warns global aid at risk as Middle East war spreads
Iran says oil will reach $200 a barrel amid escalating Middle East crisis
Iran targets commercial ships, Dubai airport and oil facilities as concerns grow over global energy
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach