UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Summary UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed held several phone calls with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss regional security and stability.

ABU DHABI (Syed Mudassar Khushnood) – President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has held multiple telephone conversations with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin amid rising regional tensions.

According to the UAE’s official media, the discussions focused on the evolving security situation in the region and recent military developments. The leaders exchanged views on maintaining stability and assessing the potential impact of ongoing tensions.

Official statements indicate that between February 28 and March 11, US President Donald Trump spoke with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at least twice by telephone. During the same period, Russian President Vladimir Putin also contacted the Emirati leader on more than one occasion.

Officials said the consultations covered regional security concerns, efforts to reduce tensions and the importance of maintaining diplomatic engagement between major international actors.

The calls come at a time when heightened tensions and security concerns across the region have triggered increased diplomatic activity among global leaders seeking to prevent further escalation.

The United Arab Emirates has previously played an active role in promoting regional stability and facilitating international diplomatic dialogue.

Authorities noted that in the current circumstances, communication and consultations among world leaders are expected to continue as part of efforts to preserve peace and stability in the region.

According to the official statement, the situation in the region is being closely monitored, while diplomatic coordination is being strengthened to ensure security and stability.