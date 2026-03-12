US vetoes Russia-backed ceasefire resolution at UNSC

Summary The ceasefire resolution proposed by Russia failed to pass in the Security Council, with 4 votes in favour and 2 against, while 9 members were absent.

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - The United States on Wednesday vetoed a resolution presented by Russia in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a ceasefire between Iran, US and Israel.

The ceasefire resolution proposed by Russia failed to pass in the Security Council, with 4 votes in favour and 2 against, while 9 members were absent.

On the other hand, the Security Council passed a resolution against Iran's attacks on neighbouring countries, calling on Iran to stop attacks on Gulf states.

The draft prepared by the Gulf countries received 13 votes in favor. China and Russia abstained from the resolution condemning Iran's attacks, while Pakistan voted in favour of the Gulf countries' proposed resolution against Iran.

The resolution states that Iran's attacks are a violation of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security.