Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

US vetoes Russia-backed ceasefire resolution at UNSC

US vetoes Russia-backed ceasefire resolution at UNSC
Updated on

Summary The ceasefire resolution proposed by Russia failed to pass in the Security Council, with 4 votes in favour and 2 against, while 9 members were absent.

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - The United States on Wednesday vetoed a resolution presented by Russia in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a ceasefire between Iran, US and Israel.

The ceasefire resolution proposed by Russia failed to pass in the Security Council, with 4 votes in favour and 2 against, while 9 members were absent.

On the other hand, the Security Council passed a resolution against Iran's attacks on neighbouring countries, calling on Iran to stop attacks on Gulf states.

The draft prepared by the Gulf countries received 13 votes in favor. China and Russia abstained from the resolution condemning Iran's attacks, while Pakistan voted in favour of the Gulf countries' proposed resolution against Iran.

The resolution states that Iran's attacks are a violation of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security.

 

Browse Topics
Iran-Israel Tensions US-Iran Tensions United Nations (UN) United States

Related News

UNSC adopts resolution urging Iran to stop attacks on Gulf states
Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil
Three more vessels hit by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz, showing merchant ships remain in firing line
UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach