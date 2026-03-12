UNSC adopts resolution urging Iran to stop attacks on Gulf states

Summary The Bahrain-led resolution was adopted with 13 votes in favour; China and Russia abstained

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution demanding Iran stop attacks on Gulf countries.

The resolution at UNSC, drafted on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), set a record with 135 co-sponsors — surpassing the previous high of 134 for Resolution 2177 (2014) on Ebola.

Pakistan was among the co-sponsors and voted in favour, noting that it is “not immune from these attacks” and stating that it supports the resolution.

The Bahrain-led resolution was adopted with 13 votes in favour; China and Russia abstained.

Its text “condemns in the strongest terms the egregious attacks” carried out by Iran against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, emphasising that “such acts constitute a breach of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security”.

It demands the immediate cessation of all attacks by Iran against these countries and underscores the right of individual and collective self-defence as recognised under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The resolution criticises the "deliberate targeting" of civilians, critical infrastructure, and commercial vessels, including in and around the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the attacks' adverse impact on maritime security, international trade, energy supply, and the global economy.

The resolution criticises the “deliberate targeting” of civilians, critical infrastructure, and commercial vessels, including in and around the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the attacks’ adverse impact on maritime security, international trade, energy supply, and the global economy.

The Security Council also acknowledged the mediation efforts of GCC countries and other regional actors aimed at facilitating dialogue with Iran and resolving disputes peacefully, underscoring the need to prevent further escalation.

In adopting the resolution, the UNSC reaffirmed its commitment to promoting stability and peace in the Middle East, while reiterating support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of the Gulf states and Jordan.

US VETOES CEASEFIRE RESOLUTION

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a resolution presented by Russia in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a ceasefire between Iran, US and Israel.

The ceasefire resolution proposed by Russia failed to pass in the Security Council, with 4 votes in favour and 2 against, while 9 members were absent.

WAR JEOPARDISES GLOBAL PEACE

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Asim Iftikhar has said unnecessary attacks on Iran have pushed the region into conflict and regional tensions.

The permanent representative condemned the American and Israeli attacks on Iran and said Pakistan supported security and sovereignty of the brotherly country of Iran.

He said that attacks on Iran have jeopardised world peace, such attacks created severe humanitarian crises, adding two Pakistanis were killed in Iranian attacks UAE.

ISRAEL URGED TO WITHDRAW OCCUPIED AREAS

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative in the United Nations (UN) Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed has said Israel should immediately and unconditionally withdraw its forces from occupied Lebanese territories.

In a statement, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that Pakistan reiterates its full support to Lebanon's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, he said.

He added more than 400 civilians, including children and women, were killed in Israeli attacks, and more than 600,000 people were displaced due to Israeli operations.

The situation in Lebanon cannot be viewed in isolation from the broader escalation across the Middle East. Heightened confrontation and cycles of attacks and unjustified attacks on several brotherly countries - which Pakistan has condemned - have gravely aggravated regional… pic.twitter.com/ltZa8WA8GK — Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN (@PakistanUN_NY) March 11, 2026

He called for an immediate end to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and violations of international humanitarian law.