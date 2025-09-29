Israel's Netanyahu apologises to Qatar for attack on Doha

WASHINGTON/DUBAI (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologised to his Qatari counterpart for Israel's attack in Doha during a telephone call from the White House on Monday, a source close to Netanyahu told Reuters.

The call to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani came as Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump in Washington. A Qatari technical team is also at the White House, according to a separate source briefed on the talks.

On 9th September, Israel had carried out an airstrike on the headquarters of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha. The attack killed five members of the organisation, including the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, as well as a Qatari security officer.

Hamas stated that the target of the strike was its senior leadership; however, all the leaders remained unharmed. At the time of the attack, the Hamas leadership was discussing the Gaza ceasefire plan proposed by the United States.