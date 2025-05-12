US prevented potential nuclear war between Pakistan, India: Trump

"US is ready to support both Pakistan and India in matters of trade," he added.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US President Donald said that US intervention helped avert a potential nuclear war between Pakistan and India, who agreed to a ceasefire after escalating tensions.

“We prevented a nuclear conflict. It could have been a devastating war with millions of casualties. I’m very proud of that,” Trump told reporters in Washington.

Praising the leadership of both nations, Trump described their resolve as “unshakable” in reaching the ceasefire.

Trump credited his administration for facilitating the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India.

Trump stated that while trade talks with India are currently underway, similar discussions will also take place with Pakistan.

He revealed that he had warned both nations that ongoing conflict would prevent any trade agreements from moving forward.

“I told them clearly — no trade deal if the war continues,” Trump said.

“US is ready to support both India and Pakistan in matters of trade,” he added.

A couple of days ago, Trump said that Pakistan and India had agreed on a ceasefire "after a long night of talks mediated by the United States".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trump announced that "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that Pakistan and India have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire."

His statement came hours after Pakistan hit back at Indian targets in the wee hours of Saturday in what appeared to be a significant damage to India.

In response to US president mediation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for playing role in bringing lasting peace to South Asia.

Talking to X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and US have been partners for decades who have worked together closely to protect and promote our mutual interests as well as for peace and security in critical parts of the world.

I am extremely grateful to President Trump for his pathbreaking leadership and commitment to global peace and for his most valuable offer to play a greater role in bringing lasting peace to South Asia.

“I am confident that in President Trump, Pakistan has found a great partner who can reinvigorate our strategic partnership and strengthen Pakistan-US ties, not only in trade and investment but in all other areas of cooperation,” the premier said in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump expressed his willingness to help find a solution to the Kashmir issue.

"While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if... a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The arch rivals were involved in intense firing for four days, the worst in nearly three decades, with missiles and drones being fired at each other's military installations and dozens of people killed.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry says the Pakistan armed forces have delivered on the promises made to the nation.

The ISPR DG was referring to the Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, an intense military operation of Pakistan following Indian strikes, which hit key targets in the India-occupied Kashmir and mainland India.

He made these remarks while briefing the media on a successful military operation against the Indian aggression on Sunday.

The DG started the briefing by thanking the prime minister and his cabinet for the 'destiny-changing decision' which helped avenged the loss of lives of Pakistanis hit by the terrorist Indian attack.

He said: “Today we inform you of the conduct and conclusion of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, the dastardly attacks that began on night of May 6 and 7, 2025, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives, including women, children and the elderly.”

