PM Shehbaz lauds President Trump for 'bringing peace to South Asia'

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and US have been partners for decades

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for playing role in bringing lasting peace to South Asia.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and US have been partners for decades who worked together closely to protect and promote our mutual interests as well as for peace and security in critical parts of the world.

I am extremely grateful to President Trump for his pathbreaking leadership and commitment to global peace and for his most valuable offer to play a greater role in bringing lasting peace to South Asia.

“I am confident that in President Trump, Pakistan has found a great partner who can reinvigorate our strategic partnership and strengthen Pakistan-US ties, not only in trade and investment but in all other areas of cooperation,” the premier said in a post on X.

Earlier, President Trump said he would work to provide a solution regarding Kashmir.

“While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if... a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir," Trump said in a post.

Yesterday, Trump said that Pakistan and India had agreed on a ceasefire "after a long night of talks mediated by the United States".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trump announced that "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that Pakistan and India have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire."

His statement came hours after Pakistan hit back at Indian targets in the wee hours of Saturday in what appeared to be a significant damage to India.