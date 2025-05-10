PM Shehbaz thanks President Trump for playing role in securing Pak-India ceasefire

He also thanked US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked US President Donald Trump for his proactive role for peace in the region.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), he said Pakistan appreciates this US-facilitated outcome, which it has accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability.

We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region .



Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability.



We also thank Vice President JD Vance and… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 10, 2025

The prime minister said Pakistan believes this marks a new beginning in the resolution of issues that have plagued the region and prevented its journey toward peace, prosperity and stability.

He also thanked US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their valuable contributions for peace in South Asia.

Earlier in the day, United States President Donald Trump said that Pakistan and India had agreed on a ceasefire "after a long night of talks mediated by the United States".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trump announced that "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that Pakistan and India have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire."

His statement came hours after Pakistan hit back at Indian targets in the wee hours of Saturday in what appeared to be a significant damage to India.