Tufts student returns to Massachusetts after release from immigration custody

Student was arrested on March 25 by masked plainclothes officers on a street near her home

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Tufts University student from Turkey who was swept up in the campaign by President Donald Trump's administration to deport pro-Palestinian campus activists returned to Massachusetts on Saturday after spending more than six weeks in an immigration detention center in Louisiana.

Rumeysa Ozturk, who was arrested after co-writing an opinion piece criticizing her school's response to Israel's war in Gaza, told reporters after arriving at Logan International Airport in Boston that she was excited to get back to her studies and community after a judge ordered her immediately released on Friday.

"This has been a very difficult time for me," she said at a press conference with her lawyers and local members of Congress.

Ozturk thanked her supporters, including professors and students who have sent her letters, and urged the public not to forget about hundreds of other women still housed in the detention center.

"America is the greatest democracy in the world," she said. "I have faith in the American system of justice."

The 30-year-old PhD student was arrested on March 25 by masked plainclothes officers on a street in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Massachusetts, near her home, after the U.S. Department of State revoked her student visa.

The sole basis authorities have provided for revoking her visa was an opinion piece she co-authored in Tufts' student newspaper criticizing the school's response to calls by students to divest from companies with ties to Israel and to "acknowledge the Palestinian genocide."

Her lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union argued that her arrest and detention were unlawfully designed to punish her for speech protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment and to chill the speech of others.

U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley, who with two other Democratic members of Congress from Massachusetts visited Ozturk while she was in custody, said she was held in "squalid, inhumane conditions" and denied proper medical care for worsening asthma attacks.

"Rumeysa's experience was not just an act of cruelty, it was a deliberate, coordinated attempt to intimidate, to instill fear, to send a chilling message to anyone who dares to speak out against injustice," Pressley said.

After her arrest, Ozturk was briefly held in Vermont and then quickly flown to Louisiana by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

She filed a lawsuit challenging her detention that is now assigned to U.S. District Judge William Sessions in Burlington, Vermont. He granted her bail on Friday after finding she had raised substantial claims that her rights were violated.