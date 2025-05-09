Gurpatwant Singh Pannun dismisses Indian claims of Pakistani attack on Amritsar

'We will boost the Khalistan flag in Delhi — let Modi try and stop us if he can,” Sikh separatist

Fri, 09 May 2025 20:15:46 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Prominent Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun dismissed Indian claims of a Pakistani attack on Amritsar, calling it baseless propaganda.

Speaking to the media, Pannun, a leading figure in the Khalistan movement, strongly refuted the Indian narrative and declared unwavering support for Pakistan. “Two crore Sikhs stand with Pakistan,” he said, adding that “we will fight shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistani military against India. The deterioration of India is inevitable.”

He went on to say that the current confrontation, allegedly initiated by India, would be the final war for the Indian state. “We will boost the Khalistan flag in Delhi — let Modi try and stop us if he can.”

Pannun also condemned what he described as the Modi government’s escalating oppression of Muslims and Kashmiris, warning that the situation had reached an alarming level under the current regime.

