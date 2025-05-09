Pakistan rejects Indian media's claims of launching attacks

Says these claims are entirely unfounded, politically motivated

Updated On: Fri, 09 May 2025 02:08:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan on Thursday categorically rejected recent claims made by the Indian media accusing Pakistan of launching attacks on Pathankot, Jaisalmer, and Srinagar.

“These claims are entirely unfounded, politically motivated, and part of a reckless propaganda campaign aimed at maligning Pakistan,” a statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

It added that the repeated pattern of leveling accusations against Pakistan without any credible investigation reflects a deliberate strategy to manufacture a pretext for aggression and to further destabilize the region.

Such actions not only further endanger regional peace but also reveal a disturbing willingness to exploit misinformation for political and military ends.

Pakistan urged the international community to take serious note of this dangerous behavior and to counsel India toward restraint and responsibility as any escalation based on false pretenses will be met with full resolve and determination to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement added that Pakistan remained vigilant and firmly committed to peace, but it will not be deterred by attempts to provoke, intimidate, or mislead and reserves the right to respond to acts of aggression.

“These allegations are rejected in the strongest possible terms,” the spokesperson said.