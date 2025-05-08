Indian media airs baseless reports of Pakistani attacks in Occupied Kashmir

Security sources have made it clear that these reports are entirely baseless and made-up.

Published On: Thu, 08 May 2025 21:46:15 PKT

(Web Desk) – Indian media has started broadcasting false reports claiming that Pakistan carried out airstrikes in various parts of Occupied Kashmir and that one aircraft was targeted in response.

According to security sources, these reports are fake and fabricated. The purpose of spreading such false information is to create a misleading impression that Pakistan is also attacking India.

Sources stated that by spreading these lies, India is trying to fabricate a continuous false justification for its blatant aggression against Pakistan.

Earlier, the ISPR DG had said during a media briefing that when Pakistan responds, the impact won't be limited to Indian media—it will echo across the world.

He rejected India’s claims of Pakistani strikes in 15 areas, including Amritsar, saying India had actually targeted its own installations.

