World World International community urges restraint as situation escalates following Indian strikes

Pakistan has begun informing the international community about Indian aggression

Follow on Published On: Wed, 07 May 2025 11:29:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Hours after Indian strikes in Pakistan, the international community has expressed concern over Indian aggression and urged both countries to exercise restraint.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that both nations should remain calm and act with restraint. They expressed concern over rising tensions in the region and called Indian aggression against Pakistan "regrettable." China emphasised avoiding actions that could endanger regional security.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres reacted to the escalating conflict between Pakistan and India, calling the situation concerning. He urged both countries to exercise maximum restraint in light of recent developments.

UAE expresses concern over Pakistan-India tensions, stresses restraint, diplomacy

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed deep concern over the recent tensions between Pakistan and India, urging both countries to show restraint and avoid actions that could threaten regional or global peace.

In his statement, he emphasised that the current situation is sensitive and that the only sustainable solution lies in diplomacy and dialogue. He urged both countries to pursue peace instead of escalating the conflict to ensure regional stability.

Read more: 26 civilians martyred,46 injured in India's attack on Pakistan ISPR DG

He further said that the UAE has always supported peace and stability in the region and is ready to play any possible role in resolving the current crisis.

Trump calls India’s attack on Pakistan shameful

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to India’s attack on Pakistan, calling it a shameful act. He stated, “We have heard about India’s attack against Pakistan, and it is a shameful move.”

Following India’s strike on Pakistan, global diplomatic backlash has begun, with the U.S. President being the first to issue a strong condemnation.

Pakistan responds firmly, India appeals to Arab nations to reduce tensions

In response to Indian aggression, Pakistan delivered a strong counter-response, which left India rattled. As a result, India began reaching out to Arab countries, especially the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to help reduce tensions.

Diplomatic sources revealed that Indian officials approached leaders in the Arab world, appealing for mediation in the Pakistan-India conflict. However, Pakistan made it clear that responding to Indian aggression is its right and that it will not accept any pressure in matters of national defense.

Pakistan notifies global community: Response will be at a time and place of its choosing

Additionally, Pakistan has begun informing the international community about Indian aggression. It has formally notified the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) of the threats posed to international peace and security.

Pakistan asserted that it reserves the right to respond and will choose the time and place for it. The country cited Article 51 of the UN Charter, which affirms its right to self-defense.