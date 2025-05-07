26 civilians martyred, 46 injured in India's attack on Pakistan: ISPR DG

Gen Ahmad, ISPR Director General, briefed the media on the latest situation on India’s attack

Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 10:10:07 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif confirmed on Wednesday that 26 innocent Pakistani civilians were martyred and 46 sustained injuries after attacks by India.

The army’s media wing ISPR Director General briefed the media on the latest situation on India’s attack on Pakistan.

The spokesperson reported that Mosque Bilal near Muzaffarabad was targeted by Indian aggression, resulting in three martyrs.

Another mosque in Muridke was also attacked, where three men were martyred and one injured. In Kotli, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy were martyred. However, no casualties have been reported from Sialkot and Shakargarh so far.

Moreover, 13 people were martyred in a cowardly attack in Ahmadpur Sharqia. The armed forces immediately retaliated, delivering a strong and timely response to the enemy and continue to do so. Pakistan’s armed forces shot down five Indian fighter jets and one drone. The Pakistan Air Force downed the Indian aircraft at the time of their attack on Pakistani soil.

DG ISPR stated that India targeted and damaged the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, a significant national asset. He emphasided that India has challenged the brave nation of Pakistan, and this miscalculation would be corrected very soon.

At the time of India’s cowardly action, both national and international flights were present in Pakistan’s airspace, indicating the recklessness of the attack.