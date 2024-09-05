No Oct 7 attack on Israel would have been possible under my presidency, says Trump

Trump said in his statement if I were the president there would also be no conflict of Russia and UK

Thu, 05 Sep 2024 13:42:28 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Former US president Donald Trump says his policies don’t let conflicts grow.

“Had I been the president, there would have been no Oct 7 attack on Israel,” said Trump.

Media reports quoted Trump as having said in a statement that there would also not have been conflict between Russia and Ukraine if he were in power.

“Iran was economically destroyed in my reign. Iran had no money to give to Hezbollah and Hamas,” said the former president who is in contention for the presidential election in November.

The former US president (abbreviated POTUS) also said that in his reign there was no “Islamic terrorism” due to his strict border policy.

It should be noted that preparations for presidential elections are at their peak in the US. The US presidential elections will be held on Nov 5 and Donald Trump is eyeing the coveted position as a Republican candidate for the second time.

Kamala Harris is in the run against him from the platform of Democrats. She is currently vice president and replaced candidacy of Joe Biden who bowed out of the contest after immense pressure.

