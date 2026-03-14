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Woman declared brain dead starts breathing after ambulance jolt in India

Woman declared brain dead starts breathing after ambulance jolt in India
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Summary Family members said that when they were taking her home in an ambulance after losing hope for her survival, the vehicle hit a deep pothole.

(Web Desk) - In a shocking and unusual incident in India, a woman who had been declared brain dead by doctors suddenly began breathing again after an ambulance hit a pothole while transporting her home.

According to reports, 50-year-old Vinita Shukla, a resident of Pilibhit district in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to a hospital in Bareilly in critical condition. Doctors reportedly informed the family that her brain activity had almost ceased and chances of recovery were extremely low.

Family members said that when they were taking her home in an ambulance after losing hope for her survival, the vehicle hit a deep pothole on the Bareilly–Haridwar National Highway, causing a strong jolt. At that moment, the woman suddenly began breathing again, leaving everyone stunned.

Her husband, Kuldeep Shukla, said the family had already started preparing for her last rites because she had stopped breathing and her heartbeat had nearly ceased. However, when she started breathing again after the sudden jolt in the ambulance, they immediately halted the funeral preparations and rushed her back to the hospital.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Rakesh Singh said that when the patient arrived at the hospital, her condition was extremely critical and her Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score was just 3, which indicates a deep state of unconsciousness. Doctors immediately began treatment, and her condition gradually improved.

Now, Vinita Shukla has regained full consciousness and returned home. Her husband described the incident as the greatest miracle of their lives, saying she had come back from the brink of death.
 

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