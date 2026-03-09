World's longest chocolate train unveiled in Milan

Maltese chocolatier Andrew Farrugia and students created a 55.27-meter chocolate train with 22 carriages in Milan, declared the world’s largest chocolate sculpture ahead of the Winter Olympics

ROME (Web Desk) - Maltese renowned chocolatier Andrew Farrugia, together with students, has created a 55.27-meter-long chocolate train that has been declared the world’s largest chocolate sculpture.

Students from Malta’s Institute of Tourism Studies also participated in the project.

The chocolate train features an old steam locomotive along with 22 carriages, while each carriage weighed approximately 160 kilograms (352 pounds).

The spectacular chocolate train was presented in the Italian city of Milan ahead of this year’s Winter Olympic Games.

However, Andrew Farrugia and his team had been working on the project for several months.

Planning for the sculpture took nearly a year, while Farrugia began practical work on it in October last year and prepared clay models for every part of the train.

According to reports, nearly 5,000 separate pieces of chocolate were cut and carved in the Italian city of Bergamo.

These pieces were later wrapped in plastic and carefully transported to Milan, where Farrugia’s team spent several days assembling them to complete the grand sculpture.

Andrew Farrugia said that around 5,000 pieces of chocolate were used in the project, while nearly 180 wheels were made just for the carriages.

He added that through this record he wanted to leave behind a memorable legacy for his institution, his country and his family.