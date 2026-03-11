Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Young mother killed saving six-year-old son from attack by three dogs

Young mother killed saving six-year-old son from attack by three dogs
Updated on

Summary The puppies belonged to an abandoned neighbourhood dog that Panuco’s mom was feeding.

(Web Desk) - Emily Panuco, 26, took her son to see puppies at her mother's house when the attack occurred.

A young mother of two has been killed while defending her six-year-old son from three attacking dogs in California.

Emily Panuco, 26, from Parker, Arizona, had driven her son across the state line to rural Big River, California, on 27 February so he could see a litter of puppies at her mother’s home.

The puppies belonged to an abandoned neighbourhood dog that Panuco’s mom was feeding.

According to local authorities, when Panuco's son approached the puppies to pet them, three adult dogs, including the puppy’s mother, suddenly attacked him.

Panuco stepped in, putting herself between the animals and her son, and managing to push the boy into the car during the attack.

“She somehow got him into the car, and maybe she wasn’t able to get in because the car was still running, the door was open,” said her mother in law, Esther Panuco.

“I think that was her first instinct, that she didn’t even think about what would happen to her, that she needed to save her son,” she said.

The six-year-old survived the attack with bites to his legs, arms and back. Panuco did not.

Her body was discovered by her mother who returned home the following day.

“Her mom is grieving very much too. She found her, she was not home. When she got there later on they had been there for a little while,” her mother-in-law said.

The boy witnessed the entire attack, she said. “He saw everything, he saw the whole attack."

Panuco leaves behind her husband, Richie, their six year old son and a seven month old baby.
 

Browse Topics
Weird News

Related News

World's longest chocolate train unveiled in Milan
Monkeys with greater social tolerance have bigger emotion centres in brain
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach