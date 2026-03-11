Left-handed people may have a psychological advantage in competition

Summary Using those responses, Giulia Prete, an associate professor at Gabriele d’Annunzio University of Chieti-Pescara (Ud’A) compared people with the strongest hand preferences.

(Web Desk) - Left-handed people show a stronger appetite for competition than right-handed people, even when physical hand speed does not differ.

That result moves the advantage from hand to mind and gives new weight to an old idea about why left-handedness has not disappeared.

In a survey-based analysis of 1,129 adults, the strongest left-handers stood out not for faster hands, but for sharper competitive drive.

Using those responses, Giulia Prete, an associate professor at Gabriele d’Annunzio University of Chieti-Pescara (Ud’A) compared people with the strongest hand preferences.

Among 50 strong left-handers and 483 strong right-handers, the clearest gap appeared in measures tied to wanting to win.

That pattern does not make every left-hander more aggressive, but it shifts the explanation away from physical strength and toward psychology.

Competition was divided into several motives, and left-handed participants did not lead across the board in the same way.

Their strongest scores came in hyper-competitive drive, a desire to beat other people, rather than in broad personality measures.

At the same time, stronger left-handedness tracked with lower anxiety-driven avoidance, which means competition looked less threatening to them.

In head-to-head settings, skill is only part of the story. Willingness to enter the contest also counts.

Inside the lab, participants placed and removed nine pegs as fast as possible, first with one hand and then the other.

However, that psychological signal did not translate into clear evidence of better physical performance.

Among right-handers, 11 of 24 were actually quicker with the left hand, and half of the left-handers showed the reverse.

Because that task did not align with hand preference, the competitive difference appeared mental before it appeared physical.

Left-handedness remains rare, with a large meta-analysis putting the best estimate at 10.6 percent worldwide.

One explanation is Evolutionarily Stable Strategy – an evolutionary balance in which different traits persist because each can offer advantages under certain conditions.

A paper argued that majorities coordinate better, while rare left-handers can benefit in face-to-face conflict.

The new findings fit that logic by pointing to a competitive mindset, not a stronger hand, as the likely advantage.

Sport has long kept this idea alive because left-handers show up unusually often in direct, opponent-based events.

Most athletes train against right-handers, so a rare left-sided style can disrupt timing, attention, and decision making.

An earlier study of French men found more fights among left-handers already involved in fighting, plus higher average testosterone in students.

Still, sports and fights are not everyday life, so those clues cannot prove why left-handedness persists everywhere.

Plenty of popular ideas about left-handed people did not survive this test once the team checked them directly.

Scores for depression, anxiety, and major personality traits did not reliably separate left-handers from right-handers.

A recent review also failed to find a strong adult anxiety link, which keeps the current null result from looking unusual.

A competition effect looks cleaner when it is not bundled with claims about personality or mental illness.