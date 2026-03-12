Dog photo printed on candidate's admit card for peon exam in Bihar

Summary A recruitment exam admit card in Bihar sparked controversy after a dog’s photo appeared instead of the candidate’s image. The applicant has demanded immediate correction before the exam.

BIHAR (Web Desk) - A bizarre controversy has surfaced after a dog’s photograph was printed on an admit card issued for a peon recruitment exam, instead of the candidate’s picture.

According to Indian media reports, the incident occurred in Rohtas district of Bihar, where the District and Sessions Court is conducting an examination for peon recruitment.

The unusual error left the candidate in trouble after discovering the mistake on his admit card.

The admit card, issued for the examination scheduled on March 15, contains the candidate’s correct name, roll number and other details.

However, instead of the applicant’s photograph, a picture of a dog has been printed on the document, forcing the candidate to run from office to office in an attempt to get the issue corrected.

The candidate said he had applied for the recruitment in 2022 and has repeatedly complained to the recruitment board since then, but no action has been taken so far.

He claimed that the vacancies were announced in 2022 and the preliminary examination is only now being conducted.

He further explained that his examination centre is located in Saharsa, and when he checked his admit card he was shocked to see the incorrect image.

The candidate maintained that he had uploaded his own photograph correctly at the time of application and also possesses proof of it.

The unusual mistake has raised serious questions about the credibility of the government recruitment process and the reliability of the online application system.

The candidate has demanded that the authorities resolve the issue immediately so he can appear in the examination without further problems, while also calling for strict action against those responsible for the negligence.