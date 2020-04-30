'I am sure you have the potion of eternal youth. I'm sure.'

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - American fashion designer Vera Wang has once again convinced her fans that she has found the secret to eternal youth after sharing photos of herself looking ageless at her lavish 72nd birthday bash in New York City.

The iconic bridal designer, who actually turned 72 on June 27, celebrated her birthday a few days later with a prosecco-themed party hosted at The Jimmy in Soho on Tuesday night, Page Six reported.

Dressed in a slinky neon yellow dress and a dainty crystal-encrusted headband, Wang partied the night away with her sixty guests as they enjoyed a performance from legendary Cher impersonator Steven Andrade from Screaming Queens.

Photos from the celebration were shared on both Wang s personal and company Instagram pages, where stunned fans took to the comments to gush about the bridal guru s youthful good looks.

The party was thrown just weeks after Wang launched her new eponymous line of Italian prosecco, and a model served the sparkling wine to guests while dressed as Marie Antoinette.

Wang s one-of-a-kind birthday cake was shaped like an ice bucket with her Chopin vodka and PARTY Prosecco bottles in it — and that wasn t the only nod to her multi-million dollar company.

The businesswoman also posed with some dapper gentlemen who were sporting suits and tuxedos from her BLACK by Vera Wang collection that is sold at Men s Wearhouse.

Among Wang s nearest and dearest were fellow designers Donna Karan and Calvin Klein, former Women s Wear Daily editor Bridget Foley, and journalist Alina Cho.

The snapshots that were posted online show the birthday girl mingling with friends, pouring glasses of her PARTY Prosecco, and hitting the dance floor, and many couldn t believe she had just turned 72.

How in the world [are] you 72!!! Girl! one person commented, while another wrote: Demn you look 50 years younger.

I am sure you have the potion of eternal youth. I m sure, someone else insisted.

Of course, this isn t the first time Wang has wowed people with her incredible appearance.

She stunned fans last year when she posted a series of images of herself modeling her own accessory designs for David s Bridal — and showing off her incredible figure and admirably toned abs.

She commented on the social media buzz last month, saying the sizzling snaps led her to get some very risqué messages on Instagram.

You would be really shocked, she told Elle, adding: I didn’t expect the reaction to be so huge. I just thought we were just selling some barrettes!

In the images, Wang donned shorts and an orange sports crop top, flaunting a seriously toned stomach that women a third of her age would kill for.

She went on to post several other modeling shots as well, in a bold orange gown with a matching face mask, in workout gear, and in short shorts with high heels.

I live alone, obviously, she explained. And so those photos were taken during quarantine as kind of a laugh, but also a real refusal to give up.

I had a collection to promote with no models, no photographer, no hair, no makeup… But I was in Miami, and you know, you cannot beat Miami sunlight at 5 P.M. It is goddamn gold, you know what I mean? You could be Jack the Ripper in front of it and he would look good…

So I said, "Look, we’ve got these barrettes we want to show. Let me just put them on Instagram." I threw on a [Palm Angels] sports bra because it was too hot for anything else; it was like 95 degrees!

Wang said that she thinks the key to a great social media post is to make them a little kooky, adding: Make it a party, even if it’s a party of one.

In November, she revealed her health tenets, telling People that she credits her ageless figure to sporadic workouts, a good sleep schedule, and the occasional vodka cocktail.

One would assume based on her toned abs, arms, and legs that she would have a more grueling routine, but she believes her trim physique is the result of her early years as a competitive athlete.

I mean, I was an elite athlete in my youth. I was a competitive figure skater in the United States and a dancer at Balanchine School of American Ballet, she explained.

I think when you spend the first 16 years of your life that physically engaged, there is such a thing that it sort of stays with you. There s a muscle memory that goes with that.

The legendary designer doesn t just work up a sweat for vanity purposes, though. She noted that workouts are also a tool for staving off anxiety. And while physical fitness is important, the self-care tool she prioritizes most is a good sleep schedule.

Sleep is key to having survived growing a company, raising two kids, she said. I mean, I don t think I could exist if I wasn t able to sleep. I had to get rest because I feel it s a regenerator.

So sleep is a very big part and certainly vodka, she added. Because I mean, it s just so great to be able to unwind with a cocktail.

Source: Mail Online