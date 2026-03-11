Pakistan reports 98 cyber attacks in early 2026, 21 federal institutions affected

Summary Pakistan recorded 98 cyber attacks in early 2026, targeting federal and provincial institutions, businesses, and education sectors, highlighting growing cybersecurity threats nationwide.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Amid growing cybersecurity threats in the country, a total of 98 cyber attacks were recorded during the first three months of 2026, affecting 21 federal institutions.

According to data obtained by Dunya News regarding cyber attacks on national institutions, 32 cyber attacks were recorded against provincial governments during the three-month period, while 21 attacks targeted federal government institutions.

Similarly, 16 incidents of cyber attacks were reported against business organizations, while 13 cases targeted educational institutions. Four incidents were recorded in the telecom sector, whereas three cases each were reported in the health, power, and media sectors. In addition, four phishing campaigns and nine cases involving fake websites were also reported.

The statistics further revealed one incident each related to the defence and aviation sectors. Website hacking accounted for the highest number of cases, with 42 incidents reported, while 17 cases each of data leaks and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks were recorded.

Meanwhile, only two cyber attacks resulted in complete shutdowns of websites.

Data also showed that a total of 410 cybersecurity incidents were reported in 2024, while the number increased to 517 in 2025.

Furthermore, 47 cyber attacks were reported against the federal government and 69 against provincial governments in 2024. In 2025, the number rose to 111 attacks targeting federal institutions and 137 against provincial governments.