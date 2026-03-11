Govt focused on cybersecurity as Pakistan moves to digital economy: IT Minister

Summary The minister stated that cybersecurity and the Digital Pakistan initiative are among the government’s top priorities.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja said on Wednesday that Pakistan is steadily moving toward a digital economy while the government is making efforts to ensure the protection of citizens’ data.

Speaking at an event on Cybersecurity in Islamabad, the minister stated that cybersecurity and the Digital Pakistan initiative are among the government’s top priorities. She noted that cybersecurity has become increasingly important in the modern era, especially as rapid technological advancements also bring growing digital threats.

Shaza Fatima said the government is taking steps to digitize its transactions and that special emphasis has been placed on cybersecurity under the Digital Nation Pakistan Vision. She added that building a secure digital ecosystem remains a key focus as the country transitions toward a digital economy.

The minister also highlighted that emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Technology are bringing major advancements in cybersecurity.

She further stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing efforts to promote a cashless economy. According to the minister, the government aims to transform Pakistan into a digital nation while ensuring the safety of citizens’ personal data.

