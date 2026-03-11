AI causes 'brain fry' at work, researchers warn

Summary ‘My thinking wasn’t broken, just noisy – like mental static,’ says one study participant

(Web Desk) - Artificial intelligence tools are causing workers to suffer from mental fatigue and a phenomenon referred to as “brain fry”, according to new research.

Researchers at Harvard Business Review surveyed around 1,500 US-based workers across a variety of industries, revealing a harmful trend for people using AI to increase productivity and improve performance.

The researchers observed a pattern of “cognitive exhaustion from intensive oversight of AI agents” that resulted in a severe difficulty in focussing on tasks.

They used the term ‘brain fry’ to refer to participants who experienced “mental fatigue that results from excessive use or oversight of AI tools beyond one’s cognitive capacity.”

Symptoms described by survey participants included headaches, slower decision-making, and a mental “fog” sensation.

Some described it as a form of “mental hangover” brought about by intensive back-and-forth with the AI tools.

“Instead of moving faster, my brain just started to feel cluttered,” said one senior engineering manager, who took part in the study.

“It was like I had a dozen browser tabs open in my head, all fighting for attention... My thinking wasn’t broken, just noisy – like mental static. What finally snapped me out of it was realising I was working harder to manage the tools than to actually solve the problem.”

The percentage of people suffering from brain fry was highest among people working in marketing, with more than a quarter of participants reporting the issue.

Other professions that saw high levels of brain fry included human resources (HR), finance and software development.

The researchers found a relationship between AI brain fry and people making both major and minor errors at work. “Among participants using AI at work, those experiencing brain fry reported making mistakes significantly more often – scoring 11 per cent and 39 per cent higher on the minor and major error frequency measures, respectively – than those who did not,” the researchers wrote.

“This set of findings reinforces the distinction between burnout as a more emotionally driven deficit on the one hand, and AI brain fry as a more acute, cognitive strain on the other.”

