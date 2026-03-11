Punjab govt expands digital archives, 825,000 more historical records to be digitised

Summary All digitised material has been made available on the official Punjab Archives website

LAHORE (APP) - In a major initiative aimed at preserving Punjab’s historical heritage and improving public access to archival material, the Punjab government has launched the third phase of the Punjab Archives Digitisation Project, enabling citizens to access and download hundreds of thousands of historical records online.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated the new phase of the project at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The initiative is being implemented with the support of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Officials informed that the first two phases of the project have already been successfully completed, under which more than 1.1 million historical documents were converted into digital format. During the third phase, an additional 825,000 archival records will be digitised using modern scanning technology.

All digitised material has been made available on the official Punjab Archives website, archives.punjab.gov.pk, allowing researchers, students and members of the public to conveniently browse and download documents remotely.

During the ceremony, the Chief Secretary reviewed the ongoing digitisation process at the Archives Department and directed officials to further improve the website’s user interface to ensure easier public access to historical material.

He emphasised that preserving historical records is a national responsibility, adding that modern technology is being effectively utilised to safeguard Punjab’s documentary heritage while making it accessible to future generations.

Officials further briefed that the project is designed to protect valuable archival material from deterioration and preserve it in accordance with international archival standards.

Secretary Archives Ali Bahadur Qazi, Director Archives Shamim Asghar Jafri, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

