OpenAI plans to launch its Sora video tool in ChatGPT, The Information reports

Summary OpenAI plans to launch its AI video generator Sora in ChatGPT. The tool, already a standalone app, lets users create AI videos and competes with Meta and Google's text-to-video platforms.

(Reuters) - OpenAI plans to soon launch its AI video generator Sora ​in ChatGPT, The Information reported ‌on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sora, which expanded OpenAI's foray into multimodal ​AI technologies, competes with ​text-to-video tools from Meta (META.O) and Alphabet's ⁠Google (GOOGL.O).

While text-centric AI models have ​been adopted at home and at ​work, those specialized in generating videos and pictures represent the next frontier in the ​technology's potential for disruption.

OpenAI launched ​Sora as a standalone app in September ‌2025.

ChatGPT, other AI chatbots approved for official use in US Senate

⁠The app lets users create and share AI videos that can be spun from copyrighted content and ​shared to ​social ⁠media-like streams.

The AI firm will continue to operate the ​Sora standalone app, The ​Information ⁠said Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

OpenAI did not immediately respond ⁠to ​a request for ​comment outside regular business hours.

