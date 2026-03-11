Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

ChatGPT, other AI chatbots approved for official use in US Senate

Updated on

Summary The U.S. Senate has approved ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot for official use, allowing aides to use these AI chatbots on Senate platforms.

(Reuters) - ChatGPT ​and two other artificial ‌intelligence chatbots have been approved for official ​use in ​the U.S. Senate, the New ⁠York Times ​reported on Tuesday, citing ​a memo.

Aides could use Google's (GOOGL.O) Gemini chat, OpenAI's ​ChatGPT or Microsoft ​Copilot, all of which are ‌already ⁠integrated into Senate platforms, the report added.

A Microsoft (MSFT.O) spokesperson ​told ​Reuters ⁠the company was looking into ​the approval, while ​Google ⁠and OpenAI did not respond to ⁠requests ​for comment.

Earlier, Oracle and OpenAI have abandoned plans to expand a flagship artificial intelligence data center in Texas after ​negotiations dragged over financing and OpenAI's changing needs, Bloomberg News reported ‌on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The plan is part of the Stargate initiative, a project of up to $500 billion and 10 gigawatts that includes SoftBank Group (9984.T), OpenAI ​and Oracle (ORCL.N). It was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in January ​2025.

