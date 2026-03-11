ChatGPT, other AI chatbots approved for official use in US Senate

Summary The U.S. Senate has approved ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot for official use, allowing aides to use these AI chatbots on Senate platforms.

(Reuters) - ChatGPT ​and two other artificial ‌intelligence chatbots have been approved for official ​use in ​the U.S. Senate, the New ⁠York Times ​reported on Tuesday, citing ​a memo.

Aides could use Google's (GOOGL.O) Gemini chat, OpenAI's ​ChatGPT or Microsoft ​Copilot, all of which are ‌already ⁠integrated into Senate platforms, the report added.

A Microsoft (MSFT.O) spokesperson ​told ​Reuters ⁠the company was looking into ​the approval, while ​Google ⁠and OpenAI did not respond to ⁠requests ​for comment.

