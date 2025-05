Trump signals he could speak with China's Xi by end of the week

Technology Technology Trump signals he could speak with China's Xi by end of the week

Trump signals he could speak with China's Xi by end of the week

Follow on Published On: Mon, 12 May 2025 20:10:09 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that he could speak with China's President Xi Jinping at the end of the week amid progress between the two economic rivals on a trade deal.

Trump said the negotiations between the two countries this past weekend have led to a "reset" between the two nations.