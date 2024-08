Russia accuses YouTube of censoring content at Washington's behest

Technology Technology Russia accuses YouTube of censoring content at Washington's behest

Russia accuses YouTube of censoring content at Washington's behest

Follow on Published On: Fri, 02 Aug 2024 18:49:38 PKT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Friday accused YouTube of censoring content and preventing access to information at Washington's behest, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

It cited the ministry as saying there were "serious grounds to act against YouTube, including via legal instruments."