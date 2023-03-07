Shell, Chevron and Petrobras weigh Guyana oil auction bids -sources

South American country selling 14 offshore blocks to boost growth, weaken Exxon consortium dominance

(Reuters) - At least ten corporations, including Shell, Petrobras, and Chevron, have been enticed to examine the decade's hottest oil location by Guyana's upcoming auction of offshore oil exploration blocks, according to persons familiar with the situation.

A South American country is selling 14 offshore blocks in an effort to boost economic growth and weaken the dominance of a consortium run by Exxon Mobil in the region's oil industry. Next month, the selected winning bids are anticipated.

Bharrat Jagdeo, the vice president of Guyana, will appear on Monday at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston to rally support for the nation's first open bidding process.

"For our people, this is a significant, transforming event. We're in a rush to do this before net-zero arrives "He was talking about the goal to eliminate the usage of fossil fuels by 2050.

Up to 25 billion barrels of oil and gas are thought to be present off the coast of Guyana. The 6.6 million-acre (26,800 sq km) Stabroek block is operated by a partnership made up of Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), Hess (HES.N), and CNOOC (0883.HK), with more than 30 finds made thus far.

According to those with knowledge of the situation, Exxon, QatarEnergy, Shell PLC (SHEL.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N), and Petrobras (PETR4.SA) are among of the oil tycoons that have paid $20,000 for the geologic data accessible on the 11 shallow water and three deep sea blocks.

Three of the sources stated that Chevron's major objective is to get Guyana's geological data, noting that the corporation already holds blocks in Suriname and Venezuela, two nearby countries.

According to Exxon and QatarEnergy, they are awaiting the whole contract conditions before considering an offer. Shell stated that it is assessing the offshore lease sale to decide whether or not to participate. Requests for feedback from Chevron and Petrobras were not met with a response.

Guyana has also started direct talks with nations that own state-controlled oil firms for the 14 blocks and other locations. Moreover, Guyana may later recapture up to 20% of Exxon's largest block and reoffer it.

According to Jagdeo, the Guyana government anticipates companies like QatarEnergy to participate in both the April auction and direct discussions.

