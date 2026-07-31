Shan Masood ruled out of second Test against West Indies

TAROUBA (Web Desk) – Pakistan player Shan Masood has been ruled out of the second Test against the West Indies after sustaining a thumb injury during the opening match.

Masood was struck on the thumb while batting in the first innings of the opening Test, after which he underwent a scan to assess the extent of the injury.

According to sources, his participation in Pakistan's first Test against England also remains uncertain due to the injury.

Despite being ruled out of the second Test, Masood will not return to Pakistan and will remain with the squad during the tour.