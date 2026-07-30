Arshad Nadeem qualifies for Commonwealth Games 2026 javelin throw final

(Dunya News) - Arshad Nadeem secured a place in the men's javelin throw final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after finishing seventh in the qualification round with a best throw of 78.63 metres.

No athlete reached the automatic qualifying mark of 84 metres during the three-attempt qualification round, with the top 12 performers advancing to the final based on their best throws.

Sri Lanka's Ramesh Tharanga led the qualifiers with a throw of 82.84 metres, followed by Grenada's Anderson Peters (81.29m) and South Africa's Douw Smit (80.64m).

England's Ben East finished fourth with 80.38 metres, while India's Neeraj Chopra placed fifth with a best effort of 79.61 metres. Australia's MacEntyre claimed sixth place with 78.91 metres, narrowly ahead of Arshad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Yasir Sultan missed out on a place in the final after finishing 14th with a best throw of 74.36 metres.

