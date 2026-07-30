Farhan overtakes Abhishek Sharma as Pakistan stars shine in latest ICC rankings

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has climbed to second place in the latest ICC T20 International batting rankings, overtaking India’s Abhishek Sharma following the release of the updated rankings.

The latest rankings were issued after India completed a 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe in their three-match T20I series, bringing several notable changes across the batting and bowling charts.

Farhan moved up to second place with 848 rating points, while Abhishek Sharma slipped to third with 819 points. India’s Ishan Kishan retained the top position with 910 rating points.

Among other Pakistan batters, young opener Saim Ayub remained 41st with 560 points, former captain Babar Azam held 43rd place with 555 points, while T20I captain Salman Ali Agha stayed 45th with 547 points.

In the ICC T20I bowling rankings, Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed retained second place with 736 rating points. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan continued to lead the rankings, while England’s Adil Rashid remained in third position.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz is ranked 10th among T20I bowlers, fast bowler Salman Mirza climbed one place to 15th, and Shaheen Shah Afridi also improved by one position to reach 30th in the latest standings.