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FIFA opens disciplinary case over Argentina Falklands banner at World Cup

FIFA opens disciplinary case over Argentina Falklands banner at World Cup
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Summary FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina over a Falklands banner, crowd incidents and the World Cup final brawl, with several players also under investigation.

(Reuters) - FIFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina's football association (AFA) and its players for several alleged breaches at the World ​Cup, including the holding up of a banner ‌asserting sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.

Following Argentina's semi-final victory over England in Atlanta, some players brandished a banner declaring "Las Malvinas Son Argentinas" ("The Falklands are ​Argentine").

FIFA said using a sports event for demonstrations of ​a non-sporting nature was a potential breach of the ⁠disciplinary code.

In 2014, FIFA had fined Argentina 20,000 pounds ($26,560) for ​a similar banner held up by players before a friendly ​with Slovenia.

Other alleged breaches at the World Cup include discriminatory chants and gestures, late kickoffs, security protocol failures, inappropriate team and spectator messages, and ​objects thrown by fans across several matches during the tournament.

Meanwhile, ​disciplinary proceedings were also opened against several players after the final in ‌New ⁠Jersey where Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra-time.

A brief brawl erupted at the final whistle when Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes shoved Spain's Gavi to the ground as the European champions' substitutes rushed ​onto the pitch ​to celebrate.

Paredes ⁠faces three assault counts while Nahuel Molina faces two counts. Molina, Thiago Almada and Argentine ​official Roberto Ayala as well as Spain's Gavi ​face one ⁠count each for unsporting behaviour.

"In accordance with the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the respondents have now been provided with the opportunity to ⁠present ​their position, following which a decision ​will be issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in due course," FIFA said.

($1 = ​0.7530 pounds)

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