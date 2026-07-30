Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Infantino calls plan to sell World Cup stake a proposal, 'not an obligation'

Infantino calls plan to sell World Cup stake a proposal, 'not an obligation'
Updated on

Summary FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the proposal to sell stakes in a World Cup subsidiary is optional, insisting FIFA will retain full control and governance of the sport.

(Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino called the plan to sell stakes ​in the World Cup a proposal but 'not an obligation' ‌after the idea provoked a furious response from some football authorities.

FIFA announced plans this week to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the ​World Cup and its other events, and said it ​will offer stakes of up to 20% in it ⁠to external investors.

The proposal drew strong criticism from the ​sport's regional confederations, which said they were blindsided by the plan ​by world soccer's governing body to bring private investors into the sport.

"FIFA obviously continues to govern football without any external ⁠interference," ​said Infantino. "And the flagship tournament it ​organises, like the FIFA World Cup or the FIFA Women's World Cup, will ​always remain."

Browse Topics
Sports

Related News

Regional confederations left blindsided by FIFA's $20 billion investment plan
Pakistan Hockey Federation appoints Muhammad Abu Bakr as new national team captain
Pakistan clinches Central Asian Men's Volleyball Championship for third time
Shahid Afridi expresses disappointment over Karachi's deteriorating condition
Featured

Police Martyrs Day being observed across country

PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz Sharif, PML-N candidates over AJK election success

Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'

AJK CEC did not address PPP's complaints: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects rigging claims as PML-N leads in AJK polls