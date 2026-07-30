Infantino calls plan to sell World Cup stake a proposal, 'not an obligation'

(Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino called the plan to sell stakes ​in the World Cup a proposal but 'not an obligation' ‌after the idea provoked a furious response from some football authorities.

FIFA announced plans this week to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the ​World Cup and its other events, and said it ​will offer stakes of up to 20% in it ⁠to external investors.

The proposal drew strong criticism from the ​sport's regional confederations, which said they were blindsided by the plan ​by world soccer's governing body to bring private investors into the sport.

"FIFA obviously continues to govern football without any external ⁠interference," ​said Infantino. "And the flagship tournament it ​organises, like the FIFA World Cup or the FIFA Women's World Cup, will ​always remain."