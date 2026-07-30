Infantino calls plan to sell World Cup stake a proposal, 'not an obligation'

Summary FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the proposal to sell stakes in a World Cup subsidiary is optional, insisting FIFA will retain full control and governance of the sport.
(Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino called the plan to sell stakes in the World Cup a proposal but 'not an obligation' after the idea provoked a furious response from some football authorities.
FIFA announced plans this week to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events, and said it will offer stakes of up to 20% in it to external investors.
The proposal drew strong criticism from the sport's regional confederations, which said they were blindsided by the plan by world soccer's governing body to bring private investors into the sport.
"FIFA obviously continues to govern football without any external interference," said Infantino. "And the flagship tournament it organises, like the FIFA World Cup or the FIFA Women's World Cup, will always remain."