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Shahid Afridi expresses disappointment over Karachi's deteriorating condition

Shahid Afridi expresses disappointment over Karachi's deteriorating condition
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Summary Afridi said he had returned to Karachi after several years hoping to see development and construction work, but was disappointed

(Dunya News) - Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has expressed disappointment over the deteriorating condition of Karachi, saying he feels ashamed when he sees the state of the city.

Afridi said poor road conditions and sanitation issues had contributed to his decision to move to Islamabad with his family. The former cricketer has frequently raised concerns about the city's worsening infrastructure.

During a recent interview after returning to Karachi following a gap of several months, Afridi said he was disappointed by the lack of visible improvement in the city.

"I was visiting Korangi and I don't understand how we can generate billions of rupees in business from you, while this city provides employment to millions of people, yet I feel ashamed when I see the condition of Karachi," he said.

Afridi said he had returned to Karachi after several years hoping to see development and construction work, but was disappointed to find that the situation remained largely unchanged.

He pointed to areas around Korangi, the SITE industrial area and University Road, saying they had remained affected by development and construction issues for years.

The former cricketer urged the authorities to focus on the city's development and take practical steps to improve its infrastructure, expressing hope that Karachi's condition would eventually improve.
 

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