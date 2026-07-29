Pakistan clinches Central Asian Men's Volleyball Championship for third time

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan produced a dominant performance to win the Central Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship for the third time after defeating Bangladesh in straight sets in the final.

The national team secured a convincing 3-0 victory, winning 25-20, 25-16 and 25-20 to lift the title. Pakistan remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning every match on its way to the championship.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the national volleyball team on its triumph, describing the victory over Bangladesh in the final as a moment of pride for the entire nation.

He praised the players, coaching staff and team management for their outstanding performance, saying the team had displayed excellent skill, discipline and exemplary teamwork to bring honour to Pakistan.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s talented youth have the potential to excel in every sporting arena and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting sports and supporting young athletes.

He also expressed his best wishes for the national volleyball team’s continued success in future international competitions.