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Pakistan Hockey Federation appoints Muhammad Abu Bakr as new national team captain

Pakistan Hockey Federation appoints Muhammad Abu Bakr as new national team captain
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Summary The Pakistan Hockey Federation has replaced Imad Butt with Muhammad Abu Bakr as national captain ahead of the Hockey World Cup preparations.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced a change in the leadership of the national hockey team, removing Imad Butt as captain and appointing Muhammad Abu Bakr as his successor.

According to the PHF, Muhammad Abu Bakr will lead Pakistan at the upcoming Hockey World Cup, with the decision taken as part of the team's preparations for the global tournament.

The federation said the change in captaincy was made after reviewing the team's strategy and requirements ahead of the World Cup, with the aim of strengthening Pakistan's campaign in the prestigious event.

No further changes to the squad or team management were announced.

 

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