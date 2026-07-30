Athletics' Nick Kurtz exits after being hit by pitch vs. Red Sox

(Reuters) – Athletics All-Star first baseman Nick Kurtz exited Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox ​after the first inning due to being ‌hit by a pitch on the left forearm.

Boston left-hander Patrick Sandoval nailed Kurtz with an inside ​full-count pitch and Kurtz was writhing in ​obvious pain. He eventually went to first ⁠and ran the bases before leaving ​the contest after the inning.

Jeff McNeil ran out ​to play first base at the top of the second.

Kurtz was playing in just his fifth game ​after serving a stint on the 10-day ​injured list due to a right thumb capsule sprain earlier ‌this ⁠month. He was forced out of the All-Star Game due to the injury.

Kurtz was just 1-for-30 over the past nine games ​prior to Wednesday's ​contest. The ⁠hit was a three-run homer against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Overall, ​Kurtz is batting .260 with 21 homers ​and ⁠69 RBIs. Wednesday marked his 97th appearance of the season.

The Athletics are already without four ⁠key ​offensive players -- All-Star catcher ​Shea Langeliers (knee), designated hitter Brent Rooker (season-ending knee surgery), infielder Zack ​ Gelof (knee) and infielder Josh Kuroda-Grauer (ruptured testicle).

--Field Level Media