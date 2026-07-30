Athletics' Nick Kurtz exits after being hit by pitch vs. Red Sox

Summary Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz left Wednesday's game against the Red Sox after being hit on the left forearm by a pitch, adding to the team's growing injury concerns.
(Reuters) – Athletics All-Star first baseman Nick Kurtz exited Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox after the first inning due to being hit by a pitch on the left forearm.
Boston left-hander Patrick Sandoval nailed Kurtz with an inside full-count pitch and Kurtz was writhing in obvious pain. He eventually went to first and ran the bases before leaving the contest after the inning.
Jeff McNeil ran out to play first base at the top of the second.
Kurtz was playing in just his fifth game after serving a stint on the 10-day injured list due to a right thumb capsule sprain earlier this month. He was forced out of the All-Star Game due to the injury.
Kurtz was just 1-for-30 over the past nine games prior to Wednesday's contest. The hit was a three-run homer against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
Overall, Kurtz is batting .260 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs. Wednesday marked his 97th appearance of the season.
The Athletics are already without four key offensive players -- All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers (knee), designated hitter Brent Rooker (season-ending knee surgery), infielder Zack Gelof (knee) and infielder Josh Kuroda-Grauer (ruptured testicle).
--Field Level Media